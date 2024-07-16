Sei Investments Co. Has $24.34 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.53% of Gates Industrial worth $24,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GTES. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.