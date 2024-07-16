Sei Investments Co. Has $24.90 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $181.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

