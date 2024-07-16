Sei Investments Co. Has $24.96 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $24,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

