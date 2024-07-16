Sei Investments Co. Has $25.39 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $25,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

