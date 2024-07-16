Sei Investments Co. Has $26.60 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Bath & Body Works worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

View Our Latest Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.