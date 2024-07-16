Sei Investments Co. Has $27.18 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508,181 shares of company stock valued at $928,515,288 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.