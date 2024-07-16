Sei Investments Co. Has $27.30 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $27,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.