Sei Investments Co. Has $28.30 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $28,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $2,225,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.61.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.91 and a 200-day moving average of $455.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

