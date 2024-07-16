Sei Investments Co. Has $28.74 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $28,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Stock Up 0.8 %

GRMN opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.