Sei Investments Co. Has $29.79 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,431 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $29,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $145,583,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $81,981,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 976,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

