Sei Investments Co. Has $45.57 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,982 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Kenvue worth $45,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

