Sei Investments Co. Has $48.07 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $48,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,563,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,772,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.31. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.96 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

