Sei Investments Co. Has $54.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $54,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $281.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

