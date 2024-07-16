Sei Investments Co. Has $55.41 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $55,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.