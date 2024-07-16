Sei Investments Co. Has $56.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $56,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after buying an additional 474,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.