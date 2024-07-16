Sei Investments Co. Has $57.49 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 768,542 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Weyerhaeuser worth $57,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

