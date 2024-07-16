Sei Investments Co. Has $59.32 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.21% of Stericycle worth $59,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -264.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

