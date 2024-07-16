Sei Investments Co. Has $60.12 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of Saia worth $60,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Saia by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Stock Up 5.6 %

SAIA stock opened at $480.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.65 and a 200-day moving average of $490.42. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

