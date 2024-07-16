Sei Investments Co. Has $61.21 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Cardinal Health worth $61,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

