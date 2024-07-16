Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $47,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

