Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.61.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $491.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.19. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

