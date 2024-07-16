Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $122.58.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.