Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

