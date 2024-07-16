Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,913 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.62% of Qiagen worth $60,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Qiagen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,732,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,650,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. BDL Capital Management acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.9 %

Qiagen stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

