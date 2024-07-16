Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,687 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $56,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $173.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.