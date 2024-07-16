Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $52,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $137.04 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

