Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,809,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.61% of COPT Defense Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

CDP opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

