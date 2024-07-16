Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,441 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

