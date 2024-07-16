Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,800 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $308,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after buying an additional 108,496 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

