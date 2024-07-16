Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,863 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Baidu worth $29,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Macquarie cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

