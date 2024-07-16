Sei Investments Co. Purchases 18,843 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Onto Innovation worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after acquiring an additional 96,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $89,785,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $230.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.97.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

