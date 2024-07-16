Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,181 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.68% of Novanta worth $42,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,186,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 170,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,931 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,138 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,565,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,746 shares of company stock worth $939,515 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $185.80.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

