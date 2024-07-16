Sei Investments Co. Purchases 31,071 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $94.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

