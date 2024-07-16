Sei Investments Co. Purchases 94,813 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,813 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Terreno Realty worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of TRNO opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

