Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $46,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

