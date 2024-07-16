Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.28.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

