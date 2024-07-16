Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $338,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 29.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $205,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

