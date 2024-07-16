Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $49,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

