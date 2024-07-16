Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after purchasing an additional 218,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 212,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

