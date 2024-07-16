Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $60,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 421,731 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,297,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

