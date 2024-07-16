Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $24,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

