Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 367,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.38% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $57,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.