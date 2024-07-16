Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $50,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.