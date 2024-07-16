Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,117 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $56,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide
In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Price Performance
HLT stock opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.11.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.
Hilton Worldwide Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Worldwide
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.