Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,662 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADP opened at $242.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average of $244.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.