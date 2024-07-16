Sei Investments Co. Sells 128,661 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of New York Times worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 3.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

