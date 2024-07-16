Sei Investments Co. Sells 138,871 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.82% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $58,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 789.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 778,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 691,027 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

