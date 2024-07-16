Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,127 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $27,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

