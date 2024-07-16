Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,393 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $30,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 208,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -447.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day moving average is $201.20.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

