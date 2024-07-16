Sei Investments Co. Sells 419,529 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 473,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

